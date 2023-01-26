Book Buzz for 01/26/23

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check it out!
BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Endurance: a year in space, a lifetime of discovery" by Scott Kelly (non fiction). A stunning memoir from the astronaut who spent a record-breaking year aboard the International Space Station - a candid account of his remarkable voyage, of the journeys off the planet that preceded it, and of his colorful formative years. A natural storyteller and modern-day hero, Kelly has a message of hope for the future that will inspire for generations to come. Here, in his personal story, we see the triumph of the human imagination, the strength of the human will, and the boundless wonder of the galaxy.