Book Buzz for 01/26/23

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check it out!

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Endurance: a year in space, a lifetime of discovery" by Scott Kelly (non fiction). A stunning memoir from the astronaut who spent a record-breaking year aboard the International Space Station - a candid account of his remarkable voyage, of the journeys off the planet that preceded it, and of his colorful formative years. A natural storyteller and modern-day hero, Kelly has a message of hope for the future that will inspire for generations to come. Here, in his personal story, we see the triumph of the human imagination, the strength of the human will, and the boundless wonder of the galaxy.

NEW FICTION: "Code 6" by James Grippando, "Tick Tock" by Fern Michaels, "A Dangerous Business" by Jane Smiley, "Without a Trace" by Danielle Steel, "Marauder: a novel of the Oregon files" by Clive Cussler, "The Cabinet of Dr. Lang" by Preston & Child, and "Hard to Break" by Michael Ledwidge.

NEW MYSTERY: "Devil's Delight" by M.C. Beaton, "Just the Nicest Couple" by Mary Kubica, "Every Missing Girl" by Leanne Sparks, and "Five Novels in One" by John LeCarre.

NEW LARGE PRINT: "Hard to Break" by Michael Ledwidge, and "Code 6" by James Grippando.

NEW NON FICTION: "Chicago's Great Fire: the destruction and resurrection of an iconic American city" by Carl S. Smith, "The Healing Path: how the hurts in your past can lead you to a more abundant life" by Dan Allender, "Endurance: a year in space, a lifetime of discovery" by Scott Kelly, "Prisoner's of the Castle: an epic story of survival and escape from Colditz, the Nazis' fortress prison" by Ben Macintyre, "Of Windmills and War" by Diane Moody, and "Boundaries: when to say yes, when to say no to take control of your life" by Dr. Henry Cloud.