Book Buzz for 01/19/23

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check it out!

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Michigan Legends" Folktales and Lore from the Great Lakes State" by Sheryl James (non fiction). Over the course of its history, the state of Michigan has produced its share of folktales and lore. Many are familiar with the Ojibwa legend of Sleeping Bear Dunes, and most have heard a yarn or two told of Michigan’s herculean lumberjack, Paul Bunyan. In Michigan Legends, Sheryl James collects these and more stories of the legendary people, events, and places from Michigan’s real and imaginary past. Set in a range of historical time periods and locales as well as featuring a collage of ethnic traditions—including Native American, French, English, African American, and Finnish—these tales are a vivid sample of the state’s rich cultural heritage.

NEW FICTION: "You Will Know Me" by Megan Abbott, "Auntie Poldi and the Sicilian Lions" by Mario Giordano, "Less" by Andrew Greer, "Rules of Civility" by Armor Towles, "Without a Trace" by Danielle Steel, "Murder at Black Oaks" by Phillip Margolin, and "Seven Steeples" by Sara Baume.

NEW NON FICTION: "The Boy Who Talked to Dogs: a memoir" by Martin McKenna, "The Siege: a family's journey into the world of an autistic child" by Clara Claiborne Park, "Climbing Out of A Joseph's Hole" by Lavelle Jennings, "Michigan Legends" by Sheryl James, "Celiac Disease: A Hidden Epidemic" by Peter Green, "Animal Speak" by Ted Andrews, and "Little Rivers: Tales of a Woman Angler" by Margot Page,

NEW MYSTERY: "A World of Curiosities" by Louise Penny, and "The Widowmaker" by Hannah Morrissey.