Book Buzz for 01/19/23

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check it out!
BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Michigan Legends" Folktales and Lore from the Great Lakes State" by Sheryl James (non fiction). Over the course of its history, the state of Michigan has produced its share of folktales and lore. Many are familiar with the Ojibwa legend of Sleeping Bear Dunes, and most have heard a yarn or two told of Michigan’s herculean lumberjack, Paul Bunyan. In Michigan Legends, Sheryl James collects these and more stories of the legendary people, events, and places from Michigan’s real and imaginary past. Set in a range of historical time periods and locales as well as featuring a collage of ethnic traditions—including Native American, French, English, African American, and Finnish—these tales are a vivid sample of the state’s rich cultural heritage.