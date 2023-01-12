Skip to main content
Book Buzz for 01/12/23

Sharon WolfeFor the Star

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check it out!

BOOK OF THE WEEK:  "Seven Steeples" by Sara Baume (fiction).  It is the winter following the summer they met. A couple, Bell and Sigh, move into a remote house in the Irish countryside with their dogs. Both solitary with misanthropic tendencies, they leave the conventional lives stretched out before them to build another—one embedded in ritual, and away from the friends and family from whom they’ve drifted. Seven Steeples is a beautiful and profound meditation on the nature of love and the resilience of nature. Through Bell and Sigh, and the life they create for themselves, Sara Baume explores what it means to escape the traditional paths laid out before us—and what it means to evolve in devotion to another person, and to the landscape.

NEW FICTION:  "The Devil to Pay" by Earl Thompson, "Left Behind: a novel of the earth's last days" by Tim LaHaye, "Run Rose" by James Patterson, "Cheyenne Madonna" by Eddie Chuculate, "Wild Montana Skies" by Susan May Warren, "Three Women Disappear" by James Patterson, "Imaginary Friend" by Stephen Chbosky, "The Whittiers" by Danielle Steel, "The Girl in the Castle" by James Patterson, "The Key to Rebecca" by Ken Follett, "A Family Affair" (large print) by Robyn Carr, "Tick Tock" (large print) by Fern Michaels, "Seven Steeples" by Sara Baume.

NEW PAPERBACK:  "The Grave Tattoo" by Val McDermid, "The Keepsake" by Tess Gerritsen, "Adjusted to Death" by Jaqueline Girdner, "Winner Cake All" by Denise Swanson, "Killed by Clutter" by Leslie Caine, "The Lying House" by Rick Mofina, "Grime and Punishment" by Jill Churchill, "On the Plus Side" by Allison Bliss, "The Boy From the Woods" by Harlan Coben, "A Stranger at the Beach" by Michelle Campbell, "The Family Next Door" by Sally Hepworth.

