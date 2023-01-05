Book Buzz for 01/05/23

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library in Baldwin and check it out!

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Diary of a Wilderness Dweller" by Chris Czaijkowski (non fiction). In the late 1980s, Chris Czajkowski left her truck at the end of a logging road 300 kilometres north of Vancouver and hiked for two days on unmarked wilderness trails to the site of what would become her home. This is her account of building three log cabins, an eco-tourism business and a life beside an unnamed lake 5,000 feet high in the Coast Range mountains. Diary of a Wilderness Dweller shares Czajkowski's adventures from the beginning as she wields chainsaw and axe to forge a different kind of life.