Book Buzz: Feb. 3, 2022

Until further notice the Pathfinder Library is curbside service only. For more information on how to use this service, visit www.pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010. Order/pick up a good book for the cold winter days.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Stars Are Not Yet Bells" by Hannah Lillith Assadi (fiction). Off the coast of Georgia, near Savannah, generations have been tempted by strange blue lights in the sky near an island called Lyra. At the height of WWII, impressionable young Elle Ranier leaves New York City to forge a new life together on the island with her new husband, Simon. There they will live for decades, raising a family while waging a quixotic campaign to find the source of the mysterious blue offshore light — and the elusive minerals rumored to lurk beneath the surface.