Book Buzz: Feb. 3, 2022

Sharon WolfeFor the Star

Until further notice the Pathfinder Library is curbside service only. For more information on how to use this service, visit www.pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010. Order/pick up a good book for the cold winter days.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Stars Are Not Yet Bells" by Hannah Lillith Assadi (fiction). Off the coast of Georgia, near Savannah, generations have been tempted by strange blue lights in the sky near an island called Lyra. At the height of WWII, impressionable young Elle Ranier leaves New York City to forge a new life together on the island with her new husband, Simon. There they will live for decades, raising a family while waging a quixotic campaign to find the source of the mysterious blue offshore light — and the elusive minerals rumored to lurk beneath the surface.

NEW FICTION: "Land of Silence" by Tess Afshar, "The Forest of Vanishing Stars" by Kristin Harmel, "The Silent Sister" by Diane Chamberlain, "The Last House on the Street" by Diane Chamberlain, "The Fortune Men" by Nadifa Mohamed, "Anthem" by Noah Hawley, "Hello, Transcriber" by Hanna Morrissey, "Find Me" by Alafair Burker, "No Land to Light On" by Yara Zgheib, "Olga Dies Dreaming" by Xochitl Gonzalez, "The Horsewoman" by James Patterson, "To Paradise" by Hanya Yanagihara.

NEW NON FICTION: "Beyond Valor" by Lon Erwin, "Lost & Found" by Kathryn Schulz, "The Boy We Made - A Memoir of Motherhood, Genetics and Facing the Unknown" by Taylor Harris, "You Don't Know Us Negroes" by Zora Neale Hurston, "The Public Library" by Robert Dawson.

NEW MYSTERY: "One Step Too Far" by Lisa Gardner, "A Flicker in the Dark" by Stacy Willingham, "Real Easy" by Marie Rutkoski, "Bye Bye Baby" by Robert Parker, "Seasonal Work" by Laura Lippman, "The Perfect Escape" by Leah Konen, "Still Life" by Louise Penny.

NEW DVD: The Vault; Cry Macho; Joe Bell; South of Heaven; Holler; Every Last One of Them; Dune; Mosley; Berlin Job; The Humanity Bureau; Dark Was the Night; Air Strike; The Piano Lesson; Ron's Gone Wron; and American Dresser.

