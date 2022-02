Until further notice the Pathfinder Library is curbside service only.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "African Town" by Irene Latham (fiction). In 1860, long after the United States outlawed the importation of enslaved laborers, 110 men, women and children from Benin and Nigeria were captured and brought to Mobile, Alabama aboard a ship called Clotilda. Their journey includes the savage Middle Passage and being hidden in the swamplands along the Alabama River before being secretly parceled out to various plantations, where they made desperate attempts to maintain both their culture and also fit into the place of captivity to which they'd been delivered. At the end of the Civil War, the survivors created a community for themselves they called African Town, which still exists to this day. Told in 14 distinct voices, including that of the ship that brought them to the American shores and the founder of African Town, this powerfully affecting historical novel-in-verse recreates a pivotal moment in US and world history, the impacts of which we still feel today.

NEW FICTION: "The Paris Detective" by James Patterson, "Flying Angels" (large print) by Danielle Steel, "Letters From Home" by Kristina McMorris, "The Replacement Wife" by Darby Kane, "Small World" by Jonathan Evison, "Box 88" by Charles Cumming, "The Paris Bookseller" by Kerri Maher, "Milkman" by Anna Burns, "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover, "Choir of Angels" by Debbie Macomber, "Yonder" by Jabari Asim, "Brown Girls" by Daphne Palaski Andreades, "Wahala" by Nikki May, "Targeted" by Stephen Hunter, "African Town" by Irene Latham.

NEW NON FICTION: "Nerves of Steel - How I followed my dreams, earned my wigs, and faced my greatest challenge" by Tammie Jo Shults, "Fee: a child and a country at the end of history" by Lea Ypi, "Countdown 1945" by Chris Wallace, "A Killer by Design" by Ann Wolbert Burgess, "Modern Warriors" by Pte Hegseth.

NEW MYSTERY: "The Cipher" by Isabella Maldonado, "One Step Too Far" (large print) by Lisa Gardner, "Criminal Mischief" (large print) by Stuart Woods, "One Step Too Far' by Lisa Gardner, "Autopsy" by Patricia Cornwell, "Under the Whispering Door" by T.J. Klune.