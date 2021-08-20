Bolsonaro urges Brazil Senate to impeach high court justice

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday asked Brazil's Senate to impeach a Supreme Court justice — a largely symbolic move that shows he has little desire to ease tensions with the judiciary.
João Marques, Cabinet secretary of the Senate’s president, Rodrigo Pacheco, confirmed to The Associated Press that he received the president's request to impeach Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Pacheco will now have to decide whether there is justification to open investigations that could lead to impeachment. On Tuesday, Pacheco made comments to reporters widely interpreted as a signal that he does not see such grounds.