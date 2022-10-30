Bolsonaro seizes on Brazil's soccer glory during election

SAO PAULO (AP) — Soon after casting his vote in Brazil’s presidential election in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was hoisting a silver trophy into the air alongside newly crowned soccer champions.
The far-right leader posed for cameras and snapped selfies with players from the local Flamengo team. On Saturday night, the team won the Copa Libertadores, South America’s most prestigious club soccer tournament. Flamengo is Brazil’s most popular club and won 1-0 against Athletico, of Parana state.