Body of missing boater recovered from Louisiana lake

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Crews have recovered the body of a missing man who was ejected from a boat into a Louisiana lake over the weekend.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office located the body of the unresponsive boater, later identified as Rod Willhoft, 33, on Sunday morning, the agency said.

The Coast Guard began a search after it received a call Saturday evening reporting that a boat with five people aboard collided with the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge on Lake Pontchartrain, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Wildlife agents said Willhoft was thrown from the 24-foot (7-meter) bay boat and never resurfaced. His body was pulled from the water near the bridge.

The other passengers remained in the boat and suffered serious injuries, authorities said. Two were airlifted to a hospital and two passengers were taken by ambulance. News outlets reported that the four injured passengers were listed as stable on Sunday.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries' law enforcement division was set to lead the investigation.