Body of missing Missouri man found in Kansas backyard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The body of a Kansas City, Missouri, man who was reported missing last month was found the same day 112 miles away in Kansas, authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities identified the victim as 33-year-old Derrick A. Yule, the Kansas City Star reported.

Yule had been reported missing from an apartment in Kansas city, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department. His body was found in the backyard of a home in Arcadia, Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas received a tip on Jan. 13 that a body could be found in the home. Deputies discovered Yule's body in the backyard after a 37-year-old man at the home reportedly gave them permission to look around. He fled and was arrested a few days later.

Nicholas Adam Carrillo was arrested for criminal desecration of a body, possession of opiates, opium, narcotic drugs or certain stimulants, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement, according to KBI.

Police are expected to present the case file to prosecutors this week for consideration of charges in Yule’s death.