Body of missing Lake Erie boater likely found in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities believe they've recovered the body of a boater who disappeared in Lake Erie in December.

The body was discovered Monday night near Ford Beach in Monroe. Ken Sisk, 51, has been missing since the boat became tangled in a fishing net and flipped, about a mile from shore.

Another man on the boat survived.

The Monroe County sheriff's office is trying to confirm Sisk's identity with dental records, the Monroe News reported.

The Taylor man had worked as an aircraft mechanic. A memorial was held Dec. 21.