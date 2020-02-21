Body of man found in Louisiana river is that of missing man

GONZALES, La. (AP) — A man's body pulled from the Mississippi River near Donaldsonville has been identified.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre told news outlets an autopsy performed by the coroner's office confirmed that the body, found Wednesday, is that of Christopher Bolona, 35, of Gonzales.

Family members reported Bolona missing Feb. 17 after phone calls and text messages were not returned. The sheriff's office said Bolona was last seen Jan. 25.

There were no reported signs of trauma to the body and no foul play is suspected, the sheriff said. The official cause of death is pending toxicology reports.