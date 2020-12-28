https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Body-found-in-remote-area-near-Santa-Fe-airport-15831616.php
Body found in remote area near Santa Fe airport
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near Santa Fe's airport.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a group traveling on all-terrain vehicles Saturday spotted the remains in an area west of the Santa Fe Regional Airport.
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Rios says the body was found in a remote location. He says it appears the body had “been out there for a while.”
Investigators are treating it as a suspicious death.
Rios says no other details will be released at this time.
