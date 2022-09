LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A man's body found last month in a northwest Indiana pond has been identified as that of a 30-year-old Purdue University graduate student from China.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said the body, which was discovered on Aug. 23 in a West Lafayette pond, is that of Minxi Yang. She said the coroner’s office had to collect DNA from a relative to compare against the DNA of the man found in the pond.