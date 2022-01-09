Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of 'Full House,' dead at 65 LYNN ELBER, AP Television Writer Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 8:57 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” has died, according to authorities in Florida. He was 65.
The Orange County, Florida, sheriff's office was called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to a sheriff's statement on Twitter.