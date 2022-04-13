Board defends admissions policy at prestigious high school

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new admissions policy at a prestigious high school in northern Virginia does not discriminate against Asian American students and is not an attempt to achieve “racial balancing," a school board argued in its response to an emergency request filed with the U.S. Supreme Court by a coalition of parents trying to overturn the policy.
The group Coalition for TJ last week asked the high court to vacate a ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to allow the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology to continue using its admissions policy while the Fairfax County School Board appeals a lower court ruling that found the policy is discriminatory.