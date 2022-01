IRONS – Each winter, the Blessing of the Sleds has a duel-purpose.

The event, hosted by the Irons Area Tourist Association, draws people from all over to the Irons area, and it offers snowmobilers an opportunity to get together and receive a blessing for a safe riding season.

The 14th annual Blessing of the Sleds takes place on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Skinner Park, located at 5074 W. 10 ½ Mile Road in Irons, in the midst of the Manistee National Forest – the scenic beauty and area trails luring snowmobilers throughout Michigan and beyond.

The event is open to the public with a breakfast of biscuits and gravy, or sausages and pancakes, being served from 9 a.m. to noon, by donation.

Snowmobilers then gather for the blessing, at 11 a.m., for a safe 2022 snowmobile season.

Organizers are looking forward to the event, and are letting the public know it will take place on Jan. 8, with or without snow.