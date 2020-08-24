Blackburn to focus on 'honoring our heroes' in RNC speech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee says her focus will be “honoring our heroes” in her address Wednesday at the Republican National Convention.

In a phone interview Monday, Blackburn said she'll soon learn more about whether her participation will be in-person or virtual.

She said she has examples of people helping after tornadoes earlier this year and during the COVID-19 pandemic; of law enforcement and emergency room nurses; and of everyday people pitching in.

“We've got some good examples of groups and people who have just given extraordinary efforts," Blackburn said. “Tennessee is the Volunteer State and people show up to help.”

She called last week's Democratic National Convention “a week of negativity,” saying Democrats' focus on President Donald Trump was “puzzling.”

“People know if they agree with him or not, if they like him or they don't, or if maybe they don't like his actions but they like the outcomes,” Blackburn said.

She said she expects a “little bit more interaction” at the GOP convention, including activity Wednesday in Washington and Thursday in Charlotte.

“I think that's a very good thing,” Blackburn said.

Last week, Democratic state Sen. Raumesh Akbari of Memphis joined more than a dozen others to deliver the DNC's second night keynote address.