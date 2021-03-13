Black scholar: It's time France confronts its colonial past SYLVIE CORBET, Associated Press March 13, 2021 Updated: March 13, 2021 8:13 a.m.
1 of30 Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on the U.S. civil rights movement poses for a photo inside France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Ndiaye, who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, advocates for a better understanding of France's long history of slavery and colonialism and the role of immigration in the construction of the country as key in the fight against racial injustice and discrimination. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on the U.S. civil rights movement poses for a photo outside France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Ndiaye, who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, advocates for a better understanding of France's long history of slavery and colonialism and the role of immigration in the construction of the country as key in the fight against racial injustice and discrimination. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on the U.S. civil rights movement poses for a photo inside France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Ndiaye, who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, advocates for a better understanding of France's long history of slavery and colonialism and the role of immigration in the construction of the country as key in the fight against racial injustice and discrimination. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on the U.S. civil rights movement poses for a photo inside France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Ndiaye, who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, advocates for a better understanding of France's long history of slavery and colonialism and the role of immigration in the construction of the country as key in the fight against racial injustice and discrimination. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on the U.S. civil rights movement poses for a photo inside France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Ndiaye, who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, advocates for a better understanding of France's long history of slavery and colonialism and the role of immigration in the construction of the country as key in the fight against racial injustice and discrimination. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on the U.S. civil rights movement poses for a photo inside France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Ndiaye, who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, advocates for a better understanding of France's long history of slavery and colonialism and the role of immigration in the construction of the country as key in the fight against racial injustice and discrimination. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 An exterior view of France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on U.S. minority rights movements who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, considers it “vital” for his country to confront its colonial past so that it can conquer the racial injustice of the present. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on the U.S. civil rights movement poses for a photo outside France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Ndiaye, who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, advocates for a better understanding of France's long history of slavery and colonialism and the role of immigration in the construction of the country as key in the fight against racial injustice and discrimination. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 An exterior view of France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on U.S. minority rights movements who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, considers it “vital” for his country to confront its colonial past so that it can conquer the racial injustice of the present. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on the U.S. civil rights movement poses for a photo inside France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Ndiaye, who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, advocates for a better understanding of France's long history of slavery and colonialism and the role of immigration in the construction of the country as key in the fight against racial injustice and discrimination. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 An exterior view of France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on U.S. minority rights movements who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, considers it “vital” for his country to confront its colonial past so that it can conquer the racial injustice of the present. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 An interior view of France's National Museum of the History of Immigration showing a 1931 mural by French artist Pierre Ducos de la Haille, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on U.S. minority rights movements who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, considers it “vital” for his country to confront its colonial past so that it can conquer the racial injustice of the present. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on the U.S. civil rights movement poses for a photo inside France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Ndiaye, who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, advocates for a better understanding of France's long history of slavery and colonialism and the role of immigration in the construction of the country as key in the fight against racial injustice and discrimination. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 An interior view of France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on U.S. minority rights movements who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, considers it “vital” for his country to confront its colonial past so that it can conquer the racial injustice of the present. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 An interior view of France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on U.S. minority rights movements who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, considers it “vital” for his country to confront its colonial past so that it can conquer the racial injustice of the present. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 An interior view of France's National Museum of the History of Immigration showing a 1931 mural by French artist Pierre Ducos de la Haille, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on U.S. minority rights movements who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, considers it “vital” for his country to confront its colonial past so that it can conquer the racial injustice of the present. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 An interior view of France's National Museum of the History of Immigration showing a 1931 mural by French artist Pierre Ducos de la Haille, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on U.S. minority rights movements who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, considers it “vital” for his country to confront its colonial past so that it can conquer the racial injustice of the present. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 An interior view of France's National Museum of the History of Immigration showing a 1931 mural by French artist Pierre Ducos de la Haille, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on U.S. minority rights movements who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, considers it “vital” for his country to confront its colonial past so that it can conquer the racial injustice of the present. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 An exterior view of France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on U.S. minority rights movements who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, considers it “vital” for his country to confront its colonial past so that it can conquer the racial injustice of the present. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 FILE - In this May 6, 1931 file photo, the Paris Colonial Exhibition, from the air, encompassing 110 hectares of the Bois de Vincennes. The exhibition included dozens of temporary museums and facades representing the various colonies of the European nations, as well as several permanent buildings. Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on U.S. minority rights movements who is taking over France’s state-run immigration museum, considers it “vital” for his country to confront its colonial past so that it can conquer the racial injustice of the present. AP Show More Show Less
30 of30
PARIS (AP) — A Black French scholar and expert on U.S. minority rights movements who's taking charge of France’s state-run immigration museum says it's “vital” for his country to confront its colonial past so that it can conquer present racial injustice.
“The French are highly reluctant to look at the dark dimensions of their own history,” Pap Ndiaye told The Associated Press in his museum, initially built to display colonial exploits but now meant to showcase the role of immigration in shaping modern France.