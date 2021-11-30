Black artist Josephine Baker honored at France's Pantheon SYLVIE CORBET and JEFFREY SCHAEFFER, Associated Press Nov. 30, 2021 Updated: Nov. 30, 2021 3:21 a.m.
FILE - Charlie Chaplin congratulates entertainer Josephine Baker after her performance at the charity gala "Le Bal des Petits Lits Blancs," at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, on May 20, 1953.
FILE- Actress Josephine Baker in her apartment at the Hotel Forresta near Stockholm, Sweden on Dec. 7, 1957, with three of her adopted children, Marianne, left, Koffi, center, and Brahim.
FILE - Josephine Baker with patients at a American hospital in Paris, France, where she sang for French soldiers on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1939.
FILE - Performer Josephine Baker strikes a pose during her Ziegfeld Follies performance of "The Conga" on the Winter Garden Theater stage in New York, Feb. 11, 1936.
Josephine Baker's grave is pictured at the Monaco-Louis II Cemetery in Monaco, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Monaco's honor guards arrive at a ceremony held to honor Josephine Baker at the Monaco-Louis II Cemetery in Monaco, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Prince Albert II of Monaco delivers a speech during a ceremony honouring Joesphine Baker at the Monaco-Louis II Cemetery in Monaco, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Prince Albert II of Monaco stands for the Monaco national anthem, during a ceremony honoring Joesphine Baker at the Monaco-Louis II Cemetery in Monaco, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
PARIS (AP) — The voice of Josephine Baker, speaking and singing, will resonate Tuesday in front of the Pantheon monument in Paris, where she is to symbolically be inducted — becoming the first Black woman to receive France’s highest honor.
French President Emmanuel Macron made the decision in August to honor the “exceptional figure” who “embodies the French spirit,” making Baker also the first American-born citizen and the first performer to be immortalized into the Pantheon. She will join scientist Marie Curie, philosopher Voltaire, writer Victor Hugo and other French luminaries.
