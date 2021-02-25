Bismarck father given probation in child abuse case

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck father accused of injuring his infant son has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.

Harley Peltier, 25, was charged in August with child abuse after authorities responded to a call from a babysitter who said the infant wasn't breathing.

The boy was resuscitated and eventually was taken to a Fargo hospital. Prosecutors said the child had lacerations, head trauma, retinal hemorrhaging and multiple bruises.

Medical workers were not able to pinpoint when the injuries occurred, and it could have occurred while another caretaker had the infant, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer says the neglect charge to which Peltier entered the guilty plea, was the result of him leaving his son with a possibly inappropriate caregiver.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr suspended all but 87 days of a 5-year prison term and gave Peltier credit for 87 days. The terms of Peltier’s probation include psychiatric and substance abuse evaluations.