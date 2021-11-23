Bipartisan Connecticut Senate redistricting plan approved

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A bipartisan committee of eight legislative leaders and one former lawmaker has voted unanimously for a new map that redraws the boundaries of the Connecticut Senate, accommodating the population growth that has occurred in the Stamford area.

Tuesday's vote comes on the heels of last week's unanimous approval of new boundaries for House of Representatives districts. Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, credited the process with being a “truly bipartisan effort” that should be replicated across the U.S.