Biologists defy Cyprus' ethnic cleave to protect environment MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press April 15, 2021 Updated: April 15, 2021 2:23 a.m.
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — There’s something regal in the sprightly step and curious gaze of the long-horn sheep that roam the hills near Varisia, an abandoned village inside a U.N. buffer zone that cuts across ethnically divided Cyprus.
The endangered Mouflon sheep that’s endemic to the eastern Mediterranean island nation is one of many rare plant and animal species that have flourished in this no-man’s land, which stretches for 120 miles (180 kilometers) and divides the island's breakaway north from its internationally recognized south.
MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS