Bills that passed, died during Florida legislative session

Florida lawmakers filed more than 3,500 bills for the 2020 legislative session and roughly 200 passed both chambers of the Legislature before it adjourned its annual session on Thursday. The following is a look at some of the bills that succeeded and some of those that died:

____

WINNERS:

— A $93.2 billion budget.

— Raising the average teacher starting salary.

— Funding Visit Florida, the state's tourism marketing arm.

— Requiring all employers verify an employee's eligibility to work in the United States.

— Paying Clifford Williams $2.1 million for serving 43 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit.

— Requiring girls under the age of 18 get a parent's consent before having an abortion.

— Doubling fines for passing school buses that are stopped to pick up or drop off children.

— Allowing advanced practice registered nurses to open independent primary care practices.

— Allowing pharmacists who enter agreements with doctors to treat ailments like the flu or strep throat.

— Creating a task force to document abandoned or forgotten African American cemeteries.

— New regulations aimed at preventing blue-green algae blooms.

— Allowing fireworks sales for the Fourth of July, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

— Increasing penalties for bear poaching.

— Permitting state agencies to use drones to fight invasive species and wildfires.

— Allowing college athletes to get compensated for use of their name or image.

— Banning prisons from isolating women in their third trimester of pregnancy.

— Raising hurdles for petition drives seeking to change the state constitution.

LOSERS

— A 10% limit on THC in medical marijuana

— Allowing judges more discretion in sentencing some low-level drug offenders

— Making coconut patties the official state candy

— A ban on abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

— Gun safety legislation, including new regulations on private gun sales.

— Protections against discrimination for LGBTQ people.