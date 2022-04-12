Bill would block COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE. (AP) — A key step the city of New Orleans took to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic would be prohibited under legislation approved Tuesday by a House committee.

The bill by Rep. Thomas Pressly, a Shreveport Republican, would prohibit state and local governments from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for entry into public places or private businesses. It was approved 12-5 by the Health and Welfare Committee. It goes next to the full House.