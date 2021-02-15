Bill to make Nevada 1st presidential primary is unveiled

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A bill that would change Nevada's presidential caucus to a primary and make it the first nominating contest in the country has been unveiled.

The legislation from Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, a Democrat, calls for Nevada to hold the primary on the second-to-last Tuesday in January. It would include 10 days of early voting that wraps up the Friday before the election.

The primary would be run by the state, instead of the caucuses run by political parties, and would be a separate election from a June primary held to pick party nominees and narrow the field of candidates for federal, state and local offices.

The proposed change would bump Iowa and New Hampshire from their early spots on the presidential primary calendar, upending decades of political tradition, and give a more urban and racially diverse group of voters a greater say in picking the party’s nominee.

Nevada is currently the third state to hold a presidential nominating contest for Democrats and fourth for Republicans.

It's unclear if the national political parties will approve of the change. The parties set their nominating calendars and can punish states by stripping them of delegates to nominating conventions if they don't comply with the calendar.