Bill strips Cooper appointment power at Berger's home campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper would be stripped of his power to appoint members of the community college trustee board in Senate leader Phil Berger's home county under legislation approved Wednesday by the state House.

Rockingham Community College has a 13-member board. The local board of commissioners, school board and governor now choose four members each, in keeping with the state law that most community college governing bodies follow. A handful of colleges have board modifications.

Under the bill now heading to the Senate, the four appointments currently from the governor would instead be based upon recommendations of the House speaker and Senate leader. And six of the remaining eight spots would now rest with the commissioners, with the school board getting two.

Rep. Reece Pyrtle, a Rockingham County Republican shepherding the bill, said the governance proposal would mirror the board's makeup at Cleveland Community College, in Speaker Tim Moore's home county, since 2018. Moore and Berger are Republicans.

Pyrtle said the changes would give more authority to the county commissioners, which agreed to put on the ballot a successful sales tax referendum. The tax proceeds go to workforce development efforts at the college. Pyrtle said he had spoken to local leaders about the changes, but not to the governor.

The House approved the bill on a party-line vote. Democratic Rep. Raymond Smith of Wayne County called the bill a “stepping stone” to erode Cooper's authority statewide.

Berger said later Wednesday he agrees that having more local input for the college board is a “step in the positive direction.” The bill would become law if the Senate agrees to the measure, since local legislation isn't subject to Cooper's veto stamp.

The Republican-controlled legislature passed a law in late 2016 — weeks before Cooper took office — that eliminated the governor's power to appoint members of trustee boards at University of North Carolina system campuses.