Bill ending religious vaccine exemption likely to pass House

The Connecticut House of Representatives on Monday was expected to pass a contentious bill that would end the state's long-standing religious exemption from immunization requirements for schools.

Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter of Hartford said there are enough votes in the Democratic-controlled chamber to pass the legislation by a “pretty overwhelming” margin. It's the only bill on the House agenda for Monday. If it passes, the bill will still need approval in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont has said he's inclined to sign the legislation into law.

Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, co-chairman of the General Assembly’s Public Health Committee, is expected to offer an amendment to the bill that will grandfather individuals enrolled in kindergarten or higher who submitted a religious exemption prior to the bill's passage. The bill currently exempts individuals enrolled in 7th grade and higher, a provision that has concerned some Republicans and Democrats who believe it's unfair to some families that already made the decision not to vaccinate their children.

“We do this with our eyes wide open. We are making changes that we know will affect families, but our primary responsibility is to protect the public health. And we’re very confident that’s what we’re doing here,” Steinberg said.

The legislation would take effect on Sept. 1, 2022.

This marks the third year in a row that lawmakers have considered removing the religious exemption for vaccinations. It's been an emotionally charged debate with nearly 2,000 members of the public signing up in February to testify at an unprecedented 24-hour, virtual legislative hearing on the issue. Many, including parents concerned about the safety of vaccines, argued that stripping the exemption will infringe on their religious and parental rights and on their child’s right to a public education.

The debate over ending the religious exemption — sparked by a recent uptick in people claiming it in some schools — has become a mostly partisan issue in the Connecticut General Assembly, with many Democrats in support and many in the GOP in opposition.

While some Republicans have said they support vaccinations and even vaccinated their own children, they disagree with the state essentially forcing parents to get their children inoculated in order for them to attend public school, despite the planned amendment.

“To us, that is not acceptable,” said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, who predicted the legislation will be challenged in court if it ultimately becomes law.

Currently, about 7,600 children in grades K-12 have religious exemptions in Connecticut. Candelora said the roughly 800 new students who enroll annually and seek a religious exemption would be “disenfranchised” under the legislation, if it's amended.

Connecticut is currently one of 45 states with a religious exemption from childhood vaccinations. Connecticut would still retain its medical exemption, if the legislation passes.