Bigger lotto jackpots increasing ticket sales in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Retailers that sell lottery tickets in South Dakota are reporting brisk business with larger-than-usual jackpots in the Powerball and Mega Millions games.

Tammy Gred works in customer service at Sunshine Foods in Sioux Falls. She says some of her regular lotto players are buying more tickets and those who rarely buy a ticket are getting into the game.

Others are purchasing tickets for a group.

“A handful are work groups,” Gred tells KELO-TV.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $410 million. The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $490 million with the next drawing on Friday.

“Large lotto jackpots tend to generate increased sales and more excitement among our players and retail partners,” said Wade Laroche, South Dakota Lottery spokesman “While these jackpots lead to increased attention, we always remind our players to play responsibly and that it only takes one ticket to win.”

Sunshine is one of 609 licensed lotto ticket sellers in the state, according to the South Dakota Lottery. Those licensed sellers receive a 5% commission plus bonuses for selling larger winning tickets.

The state’s general fund receives 25% in net revenue from lotto tickets and the capital construction fund receives the other 75%.

The lottery generated about $128 million for the state in fiscal year 2020.