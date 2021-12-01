Bidens, Harris, Emhoff mark Hanukkah at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses marked a “family” celebration of Hanukkah at the White House Wednesday, with the first second gentleman and Jewish spouse of a vice president, Doug Emhoff, joining in lighting the menorah.

Speaking to more than 150 invited guests, including Jewish community leaders, Cabinet members, lawmakers and the new Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog, Biden sought to draw parallels between his presidency and the eight-day commemoration of the rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees.