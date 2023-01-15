Biden to touch on voting rights in sermon celebrating MLK

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to mark what would have been the 94th birthday of the late Martin Luther King Jr. with a sermon Sunday at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church that aims to celebrate the civil rights leader's legacy while reviving the Biden administration's call for sweeping voting rights legislation.
Biden's failure to win passage of a measure that would have bolstered voting right protections, a central campaign pledge, is one of his biggest disappointments of his first two years in office. The task is even steeper now that Republicans control the House.