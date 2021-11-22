Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, AP Economics Writer Nov. 22, 2021 Updated: Nov. 22, 2021 10:06 a.m.
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 12, 2020. President Joe Biden announced Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 that he's nominating Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell's stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed's ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market.
FILE- In this June 14, 2018, file photo Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard participates in an open meeting in Washington. President Joe Biden announced Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 that he's nominating Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell's stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed's ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market. Biden also said he would nominate Brainard, the lone Democrat on the Fed's Board of Governors and the preferred alternative to Powell for many progressives, as Vice Chair.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that he's nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell's stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed's ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market.
Biden also said he would nominate Lael Brainard, the lone Democrat on the Fed’s Board of Governors and the preferred alternative to Powell among many progressives, as vice chair, the No. 2 slot.
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER