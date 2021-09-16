Biden's 'summer of love' with Europe hits an abrupt break-up MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer Sep. 16, 2021 Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 3:03 p.m.
1 of9 France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 From left, Australian Minister of Defense Peter Dutton, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pose for a group photograph at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pose for a group photograph with Australian Minister of Defense Peter Dutton and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s summer of love with Europe appears to have come to an abrupt end.
After promising European leaders that “America is back” and that multilateral diplomacy would guide U.S. foreign policy, Biden has angered and alienated numerous allies with a go-it-alone approach on several key issues, the latest being a new security initiative for the Indo-Pacific that notably excluded France and the European Union.