Biden's silence on executions adds to death penalty disarray MICHAEL TARM, AP Legal Affairs Writer June 18, 2021 Updated: June 18, 2021 6:10 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - This March 22, 1995, file photo shows the interior of the execution chamber in the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind. Activists widely expected President Joe Biden to take swift action against the death penalty as the first sitting president to oppose capital punishment, especially since an unprecedented spate of executions by his predecessor ended just days before Biden took office. Instead, the White House has been mostly silent. Chuck Robinson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted for carrying out the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured more than 260. The most prominent step on the death penalty by an administration led by a president who pledged during campaigning to eradicate capital punishment came this week when it asked the Supreme Court to reinstate the Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence. (FBI via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. Activists widely expected President Joe Biden to take swift action against the death penalty as the first sitting president to oppose capital punishment, especially since an unprecedented spate of executions by his predecessor ended just days before Biden took office. Instead, the White House has been mostly silent. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
CHICAGO (AP) — Activists widely expected Joe Biden to take swift action against the death penalty as the first sitting president to oppose capital punishment, especially since an unprecedented spate of executions by his predecessor ended just days before Biden took office.
Instead, the White House has been mostly silent.