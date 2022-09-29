Biden's Pacific strategy heralds new engagement in region

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Thursday unveiled a Pacific strategy designed to bolster U.S. engagement with more than a dozen island nations on issues including climate change and maritime security while pledging to expand the U.S. diplomatic presence in the region.
The Biden administration released its new strategy, as well as plans for $810 million in new aid for Pacific Island nations, as President Joe Biden prepared to meet with leaders attending the U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit. The Democratic president was set to address the summit on Thursday and then host the leaders for a dinner at the White House. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with leaders on Wednesday at the State Department.