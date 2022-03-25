Biden plans gas shipments to Europe to cut Russian leverage CHRIS MEGERIAN and CATHY BUSSEWITZ, Associated Press March 25, 2022 Updated: March 25, 2022 1:14 a.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is expected to announce increased shipments of liquefied natural gas to Europe, part of a long-term initiative to wean the continent off Russian energy after the invasion of Ukraine.
He plans to discuss the issue with Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Union’s executive arm, shortly before leaving for Poland, the final leg of his four-day trip.
CHRIS MEGERIAN and CATHY BUSSEWITZ