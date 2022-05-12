Biden hosts ASEAN as he looks to show Pacific commitment

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as his administration makes an extended effort to demonstrate that the United States hasn’t lost focus on the Pacific even while dealing with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Biden will begin his talks over dinner Thursday evening with leaders from the eight ASEAN nations attending the two-day summit. It will be the group's first meeting at the White House. Leaders will take part in more formal talks at the State Department on Friday.