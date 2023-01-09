Biden flies in to López Obrador's new airport for summit

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One of the most important diplomatic decisions by President Joe Biden at the gathering this week of North American leaders might have been his choice of airport.
Biden arrived in Mexico City on Sunday via Mexico's newest hub, the Felipe Angeles International Airport, a prized project by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The hub was christened last year with much fanfare, though it's more than an hour's drive north of the city center, has few flights and until recently lacked consistent drinking water.