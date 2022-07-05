Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 for Vietnam heroism

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday is bestowing the nation's highest military honor to four Army soldiers for their heroism above and beyond the call of duty during the Vietnam War.

Biden is presenting the Medal of Honor to Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist Five Dennis M. Fujii, and retired Major John J. Duffy. Speaking in the East Room of the White House, Biden praised their heroism and lamented that they hadn't received appropriate recognition until now.