Evan Vucci/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble” its efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there is insufficient evidence to conclude “whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident."

Biden, in a statement said the majority of the intelligence community "do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.”