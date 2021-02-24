Beshear promotes efforts to overcome vaccination hesitancy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Rev. Jim Thurman counts himself among the converts who recognize the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The prominent Black activist received his second dose of vaccine Wednesday as Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted efforts to encourage minority populations to roll up their sleeves for the shots.

“It’s a matter between life and death,” said Thurman, president of the Lexington-Fayette County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Thurman said he initially refused to be inoculated, pointing to historical reasons for his hesitancy. He specifically noted the so-called “Tuskegee Syphilis Study,” where the federal government let hundreds of Black men in Alabama go untreated for syphilis for 40 years for research purposes.

Beshear acknowledged the challenge of overcoming vaccine hesitancy among some people, especially in minority populations, as the state prepares for ramped-up vaccine shipments.

Blacks make up 8.4% of Kentucky's population but they account for 4.6% of those who have been vaccinated so far, the governor's office said.

“It is critical that the color of your skin or the size of your bank account does not matter in the accessibility of getting this vaccine,” Beshear said at the event at Shiloh Baptist Church.

Beshear said he’s more optimistic than ever about defeating COVID-19 this year.