Bellevue Police make arrests, recover looted merchandise

Unarmed Washington National Guard soldiers stand guard outside a previously closed Macy's department store as a protest begins nearby Monday, June 1, 2020, in Seattle, following protests over the weekend over the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ordered a statewide activation of unarmed Washington National Guard troops a day earlier, adding to his earlier authorization of at least 600 troops to help in Seattle and Bellevue.

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — About two dozen people were arrested in Washington state after stealing merchandise worth thousands of dollars last month following civil unrest triggered by the police killing of George Floyd.

Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett announced the arrests Tuesday but did not immediately provide information about the suspects taken into custody, KOMO-TV reported.

The looting followed the police killing of Floyd, a black man, who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and lying on the ground. His death prompted protests across the U.S. and around the world against police brutality and racial injustice.

Police expect to make up to 100 additional arrests in the looting plan where $19,000 worth of clothing was stolen and later recovered by police, investigators said.

Some of the suspects have gang ties and were armed, Mylett said, adding that a man from Renton was arrested in his home where an AK-47 was also found.

Video from KOMO-TV showed people running from the stores with arms full of merchandise.