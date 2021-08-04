Belarus runner flies to Europe after feud with team managers VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2021 Updated: Aug. 4, 2021 7:16 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian sprinter left Tokyo en route to Europe on Wednesday after resisting an attempt by her Olympic team's officials to send her home to Belarus, where the athlete said she could be in danger from authorities who have relentlessly cracked down on dissent.
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya boarded a plane at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport that left the gate for Vienna, but she was expected to travel on to Poland. Before leaving Japan, Tsimanouskaya said she hoped she could continue her career but that safety was her immediate priority.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV