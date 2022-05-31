Bear removed from tree in Albany, heading back to woods

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A black bear wandered into Albany, climbed a tree several blocks from the state Capitol and rested on branches about 30 feet (nine meters) up Tuesday before workers tranquilized the animal and caught it in a net.

The bear plunged into the net in the early afternoon after a state wildlife crew used a fire department ladder truck to get in close to immobilize the animal. The bear had climbed a towering pine tree on the edge of Washington Park in a residential neighborhood about a half mile from the Capitol.