GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say a bear has been euthanized after ripping into a family’s tent and injuring a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

Park officials say the incident happened Sunday at Elkmont Campground. The 350-pound bear was euthanized Monday after likely being attracted to campsite food smells and having previous access to non-natural foods.