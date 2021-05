Jessica Christian/AP

WINDSOR, Calif. (AP) — After refusing to quit for more than a month, the mayor of a California wine country town who has been accused of sexual assault by nine women has resigned from the job.

In a statement addressed to residents of the town of Windsor, Dominic Foppoli continued to deny the women's claims and suggested that a new allegation made against him by a former reality TV star was driven by the San Francisco Chronicle's reporting on him.