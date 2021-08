WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Barron Trump, the 15-year-old son of former president Donald Trump, has enrolled at an exclusive private school not far from his father's Mar-a-Lago home.

The teen will be attending Oxbridge Academy starting next week as a sophomore, t he Palm Beach Post reports. Administrators at the West Palm Beach school sent an email to parents on Wednesday telling them about his arrival with the family's permission.