Barnes: Clerical error to blame for mistaken endorsement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes' campaign is blaming a “clerical error” for listing a La Crosse County Sheriff's Department captain as one of nine endorsements from law enforcement officers when the officer did not, in fact, back Barnes.

Barnes' campaign on Thursday released the list of nine endorsements from current and former law enforcement officers. One of them was John Siegel, who was listed as a police captain for the city of La Crosse. On Monday, the conservative website Wisconsin Right Now reported an interview with Seigel in which he said he never endorsed Barnes.