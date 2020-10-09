Bar with topless dancing loses liquor license over COVID-19

DRAIN, Ore. (AP) — A bar with topless dancing in a small town north of Roseburg has had its liquor license suspended by the state, which says the establishment was in violation of COVID-19 social distancing and face covering requirements.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission began its investigation of Top of the Bowl in July, KEZI-TV reported.

During an initial inspection, an inspector observed a bartender not wearing a face mask. In August, the bar stayed open past 10 p.m. and some staff members were not wearing face masks, according to the commission.

An inspector in September reported similar findings, the commission said.

Rick Marin, who manages the bar, told KEZI that mistakes had been made, but he promised to do better. In the meantime, he said, the club will remain open without alcoholic beverages.

Marin said an appeal had been filed and he's working to get the license reinstated.