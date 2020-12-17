https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Bandits-makes-off-with-100-000-in-jewelry-in-NYC-15810579.php
Bandits makes off with $100,000 in jewelry in NYC heist
NEW YORK (AP) — Police are searching for two armed men who robbed a New York City jewelry store of merchandise worth more than $100,000.
The heist occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx, the New York Police Department said on Thursday.
Police said one of the bandits pistol-whipped a 58-year-old employee before the pair grabbed neck chains and pendants from behind a counter. The suspects, who were wearing face masks, feld on foot.
The employee was taken to the hospital with a cut on the back of his head. He was in stable condition.
View Comments